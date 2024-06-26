Fever, flu cases surge in Chennai; drink boiled water only, say doctors

CHENNAI: The recent showers have increased the number of seasonal illness like fever and flu cases across Tamil Nadu. Diarrhoea cases, especially among children, have been rising significantly.

Officials of the State Health Department said that though there was no major outbreak, people should educate themselves about the symptoms and seek medical attention at an earlier stage of the illness.

A rise in the flu and fever cases is expected after two months as the temperature would drop further, which is favourable for viral and bacterial growth. “It’s mostly because of the change in the weather patterns that flu and fever cases have increased but the numbers are not abnormally high currently,” says Dr Rema Chandramohan, director of the Institute of Child Health. “On the other hand, diarrhoea cases are high due to food and water contamination. Parents should be careful when consuming water from outside. When travelling with kids, it’s advisable to carry a bottle with boiled water to avoid any form of contamination”

Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable, and the symptoms should not be ignored as extreme dehydration can make them severely ill. “Most of the cases of flu, fever and diarrhoea are being treated as out-patients, and only extreme cases require admission. There is enough stock of ORS in all the government hospitals. Though it rains in the evening, temperature is high in the morning hours. So, adequate hydration is important,” opined a general physician from a GH.

Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine stated that there was no major rise in flu and fever cases, as steps were taken to prevent outbreaks due to water contamination.