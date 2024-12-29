Festivities for 25th anniversary of Thiruvalluvar statue to begin from Dec 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Thiruvalluvar statue installation in Kanniyakumari with a three-day grand celebration from December 30 to January 1.

The festivities will kick off on Monday, December 30, at 5 pm with the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the state anthem of Tamil Nadu.

The inaugural day will also witness the inauguration of a newly constructed glass fibre bridge, built at a cost of Rs 37 crore, connecting the Thiruvalluvar statue and the Vivekananda Rock.

This infrastructure marvel is a testament to the state government's efforts to promote tourism and preserve cultural heritage.

As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin will honour 25 distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting the values and principles enshrined in the Tirukkural, the timeless Tamil literary masterpiece penned by Thiruvalluvar.

On the second day, Tuesday (December 31), the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Thorana Vayil, an ornate arch entrance that will serve as a magnificent gateway to the statue.

He will also unveil a special silver jubilee wreath to commemorate the occasion.

Additionally, students who have excelled in Thirukkural-related competitions will be awarded prizes followed by a ceremonial address by the Chief Minister.

The Thiruvalluvar statue, standing tall at 133 feet, was unveiled on January 1, 2000, and has since become a revered landmark and a symbol of Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage.

The 25th-anniversary celebrations will be a fitting tribute to this iconic monument and the timeless wisdom of Thiruvalluvar, a statement from the public information department read.