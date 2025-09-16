Festive special trains for Ayudha Pooja, Deepavali; bookings open Sept 17

CHENNAI: With Ayudha Pooja falling on October 1 and Deepavali on October 20, Southern Railway has announced the following special trains to manage the festive rush.

Nagercoil – Tambaram (Train No. 06012/06011)

From Nagercoil: September 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 (Sundays) at 11:15 pm, reaching Tambaram at 12:30 pm the next day.

From Tambaram: September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) at 3:30 pm, reaching Nagercoil at 5:15 am the next day.

Chennai Central – Podanur (Train No. 06123/06124)

From Chennai Central: September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 (Thursdays) at 11:50 pm, reaching Podanur at 8:30 am the next day.

From Podanur: September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24 (Fridays) at 6:30 pm, reaching Chennai Central at 3:15 am the next day.

Chennai Central – Sengottai (Train No. 06121/06122)

From Chennai Central: September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22 (Wednesdays) at 3:10 pm, reaching Sengottai at 6:30 am the next day.

From Sengottai: September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 (Thursdays) at 9:00 pm, reaching Chennai Central at 11:30 am the next day.

Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli (Train No. 06070/06069)

From Tirunelveli: September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 (Thursdays) at 9:30 pm, reaching Chennai Egmore at 10:00 am the next day.

From Chennai Egmore: September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24 (Fridays) at 12:30 pm, reaching Tirunelveli at 1:30 am the next day.

Thoothukudi – Chennai Egmore (Train No. 06018/06017)

From Thoothukudi: September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) at 11:15 pm, reaching Chennai Egmore at 10:45 am the next day.

From Chennai Egmore: September 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Tuesdays) at 12:30 pm, reaching Thoothukudi at 11:15 pm the same day.

Nagercoil – Chennai Central (Train No. 06054/06053)

From Nagercoil: September 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Tuesdays) at 9:15 am, reaching Chennai Central at 11:30 pm the same day.

From Chennai Central: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Wednesdays) at 4:15 am, reaching Nagercoil at 8:30 p.m. the same day.

Advance reservations for these special trains will open on Wednesday at 8:00 am, said a Daily thanthi report.