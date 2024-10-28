Festival special trains for Tuticorin-Tambaram, Chennai-Santragachi routes

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Tuticorin and Tambaram and Chennai and Santragachi (West Bengal) in view of the extra passengers during Deepavali festival.

1. Train No 06188 Tuticorin – Tambaram Superfast festival special will leave Tuticorin at 11 pm on October 29 (Tuesday) & November 4 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 10.20 am, the next day (two services).

2. In the return direction, Train No 06189 Tambaram – Tuticorin Superfast festival special will leave Tambaram at 12.20 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) & November 5 (Tuesday) and reach Tuticorin at 11.45 pm, the same day (two services). Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled-friendly). Advance reservation for the above festival special trains are open, said a Southern Railway press release.

3. Train No 06147 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Superfast festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on October 29 (Tuesday) and reach Santragachi at 1.30 pm, the next day (one service).

4. In the return direction, Train No 06148 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast festival special will leave Santragachi at 5.10 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9.30 pm, the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of eight sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled-friendly), added the statement.