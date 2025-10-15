Festival special: Chennai–Santragachi superfast train announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway would operate special trains between Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi (West Bengal) to clear extra rush of passengers, said a press release.

Train No 06095 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.15 am on October 17 (Friday) and reach Santragachi at 10.30 am, the next day (one service).

In return direction, Train No 06096 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Santragachi at 05.55 pm on October 18 (Saturday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.30 pm, the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, eight AC three tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, added the release.