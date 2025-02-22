Ferry service resumes from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka after two months 

CHENNAI: The ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka resumed on Saturday (February 22) after 2 months.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, ship departed from Nagapattinam port to Kanesanthurai with 83 passengers and will operate 6 days a week, except on Tuesdays.

The ferry service from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka was temporarily stopped from November 18, 2024, owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

The passengers can book their tickets at www.sailsubham.com.

Passengers can carry 10 kg of luggage with them and additional charges would be payable to carry beyond the permitted volume.