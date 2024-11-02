Ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka to be increased to five days

CHENNAI: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka will be increased from four days to five days a week including Saturdays.

According to a press release, the cruise ship 'Sivaganga' was plying between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka from August 16 of this year but owing to reduced passenger booking the service was reduced to three days a week.

However, since the passenger load has increased in recent times, the Ind-Sri ferry service company has decided to increase the number of sailing days from four to five including Saturdays.

Passengers can book tickets online at www.sailindsri.com.