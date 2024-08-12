Female professor killed, two injured as car plunges into canal near Sattur

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old maths professor was killed when the car in which she was travelling in fell into a canal after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Sattur on Sunday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Sridevi, and her colleague Tripura Sundari, worked as professors at a private college in Sattur.

On Sunday evening, the duo hired a car and went to visit Sridevi's relative near Sankarankovil. While they were returning home, as the car was on the Kovilpatti-Sattur national highway, the driver, Vijayakumar (30), lost control of the vehicle near Pethureddipatti.

"The car careened and fell into a canal nearby. All three passengers sustained serious injuries," police said.

On information, cops rushed to the spot and sent the injured people to the Sattur government hospital where Sridevi succumbed.

The other two injured persons are being treated in the hospital.

The Sattur police have registered a case and are investigating.