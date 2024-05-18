Coimbatore police arrest Red Pix editor Felix Gerald over Savukku Shankar's comments against Muthuramalinga Thevar

COIMBATORE: Red Pix editor Felix Gerald was formally arrested by Coimbatore cybercrime police and brought to Coimbatore on Friday.

He was arrested by Tiruchy cybercrime police from Delhi for interviewing YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar and airing the controversial video against women police. In a similar complaint for airing an interview of Shankar in which he made derogatory comments on Muthuramalinga Thevar in an attempt to incite riots between communities, the Coimbatore cybercrime police made formal arrest of Felix from Tiruchy prison and brought him to Coimbatore on prisoners transit warrant.

He was then produced before the Fifth Magistrate Court. Magistrate Santhosh remanded him in judicial custody till May 31. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore cybercrime police moved a petition seeking five-day custody of Felix Gerald. It is likely to be taken up for hearing on May 20.

Cases were piling up against Shankar and Felix in police stations across the state. Shankar was first arrested from Theni on May 4 for his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel during an interview.

Caption: Police producing Felix Gerald before the Magistrate Court V in Coimbatore on Friday