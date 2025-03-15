Federalism in danger, CM Stalin addresses Madras Bar Association event

CHENNAI: Attending an event celebrating 160 years of the Madras Bar Association and 75 years of the Constitution, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that federalism, one of the cornerstones of the Constitution, is being attacked in recent times and that the State government's autonomy in finance and education must be strengthened.

The event was held at the auditorium of the Madras High Court and saw the participation of CM MK Stalin, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court KR Shriram, Supreme Court judges MM Sundaresh, KV Viswanathan and R Mahadevan.

While addressing the gathering, the CM praised the MBA for its illustrious journey of 160 years and said, the role of lawyers is vital in upholding the rule of law and progressive social development. "Lawyers are the doctors who cure the disease of injustice prevailing in our society and by safeguarding social justice," he said.

The Madras High Court holds a long heritage in the country and it also vitally contributes to safeguarding our Constitution, said the CM. The present government is working hard to implement the Constitution in complete sense, he also demanded to establish a Supreme Court bench in South India for speedy justice.

The Chief Justice recited the Thirukkural, "Kettaarp pinikkum thakaiyavaaik kelarum Vetpa mozhivadham sol (A speech that spellbound holds the listening ear while those who have not heard, desire to hear)"

and stated that this couplet would help the legal practice to develop the advocacy.

As we honour the visionaries who crafted the Constitution at its 75th year, today we reaffirm its principle ensuring justice to all and the rights it enshrined are safeguarded, added the CJ.

The Constitution is not only a legal document but an armour, shield and sword that not only protects our rights but also guards us from harm, said Justice R Mahadevan.

At the event, a lifetime achievement award was conferred to former Attorney Generals of India, Kesavan Parasaran and KK Venugopal, for their eminent legal service in safeguarding the Constitution and also inspiring students of law.

The judges of the Madras High Court, Advocate General PS Raman, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and other law officers and bar members marked their presence.