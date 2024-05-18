Feast with 25 goats, 2,500 kg rice and over 10,000 male devotees at Madurai's Karumparai Muttiah temple

CHENNAI: A grand religious feast that saw the participation of over 10,000 men was held on Saturday at Karumparai Muttiah Temple in Sorikampattu in Perumalkovilpatti village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district.

According to a report from Maalai Malar, the festival commenced with the traditional act of offering pongal to the deity at the temple. Then, 125 goats were sacrificed and 2,500 kg of rice was was presented to the deity as an offering. Following prayers, it was distributed as cooked food to the devotees.

This ceremony is celebrated every year at the Karumparai Muttiah Temple where only male devotees take part. Devotees believes that the deity searches for prey in their fields, and hence, a week before, several goats are gathered and sacrificed as an offering to him.