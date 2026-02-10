Feasibility reports worth over Rs 1.50 cr on ropeway projects in Kodaikanal, Mahabalipuram to be completed in 120 days

The company has awarded the consultancy for preparing Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for a High-Altitude Ropeway Transport System in Kodaikanal and a Cable Propelled Transport System (CPTS) in Mahabalipuram.

A joint venture of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and TIDCO, CMAML has been entrusted with the task of planning these two landmark projects aimed at boosting sustainable tourism and improving connectivity.

The proposed ropeway in Kodaikanal is envisioned to enhance regional connectivity and provide an eco-friendly mobility alternative in the ecologically sensitive hill station. The system aims to offer a safe, efficient, and scenic transport option while supporting the area's tourism infrastructure.