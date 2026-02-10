Feasibility reports worth over Rs 1.50 cr on ropeway projects in Kodaikanal, Mahabalipuram to be completed in 120 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) has taken a step towards developing advanced transport solutions for two of Tamil Nadu’s premier tourist destinations.
The company has awarded the consultancy for preparing Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for a High-Altitude Ropeway Transport System in Kodaikanal and a Cable Propelled Transport System (CPTS) in Mahabalipuram.
A joint venture of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and TIDCO, CMAML has been entrusted with the task of planning these two landmark projects aimed at boosting sustainable tourism and improving connectivity.
The proposed ropeway in Kodaikanal is envisioned to enhance regional connectivity and provide an eco-friendly mobility alternative in the ecologically sensitive hill station. The system aims to offer a safe, efficient, and scenic transport option while supporting the area's tourism infrastructure.
In Mahabalipuram, the cable system is designed to offer visitors a unique panoramic viewing experience of the town’s renowned UNESCO World Heritage monuments.
The project seeks to improve accessibility and mobility within the heritage zone, ensuring a better visitor experience while preserving the site’s integrity.
CMAML has appointed New Delhi-based WAPCOS Limited as the consultant for both studies.
The consultancy contract is valued at Rs 78.28 lakh for the Kodaikanal project and Rs 71.93 lakh for the Mahabalipuram project. Each study is to be completed within 120 days.