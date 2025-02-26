Fearless revolutionary: Guv Ravi, Annamalai hail Veer Savarkar on 57th death anniversary

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, BJP state president K Annamalai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his 57th death anniversary, on Wednesday.

Governor Ravi, in his tribute, hailed Savarkar as an “indomitable patriot, fearless revolutionary, and profound visionary” who endured over 25 years of “unspeakable atrocities and tortures” in the infamous Andaman Cellular Jail and Ratnagiri.

“Aa a great nationalist, he ignited the flames of resistance against British rule and inspired countless freedom fighters. As a champion of social justice, he relentlessly fought against caste discrimination and initiated numerous social reforms. His enduring legacy remains a guiding force, inspiring a confident, proud, and progressive Bharat, anchored in her glorious heritage,” the Governor added.

BJP State President K Annamalai also paid tribute to Savarkar and hailed the leader’s sacrifice and dedication to the motherland’s freedom and development.

“Today, on the occasion of the death anniversary of the great freedom fighter Amarar Savarkar, who was an exemplar of valour and sacrifice, we pay our respects. We pay tribute to his sacrifice, dedicating his entire life to the freedom and development of the motherland,” Annamalai said.

Acknowledging Savarkar's monumental contribution to India's struggle for independence, Prime Minister Modi said, “On behalf of all Indians, I offer respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary. The grateful nation can never forget his invaluable contribution, sacrifice, courage, and struggle in the freedom movement.”