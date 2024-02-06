FB post of PU councillor causes flutter

TIRUPATTUR: A panchayat union ward member created a flutter by putting up a post on Facebook claiming that Madanur panchayat union councillors have been feeling to have undergone ‘mercy killing’.

He was relating it to the issue of councillors being unable to undertake any development work in their respective areas and thereby mentioning their grievance. Thirukumaran, a Ward 6 councillor residing at Periavarigam in Madanur uploaded the ‘euthanasia of councillors’ message, which went viral a couple of days ago.

He was frustrated that he and other councillors were not given any work in their respective areas by PU chairman Suresh Kumar and vice chairman Shanthi Srinivasan.

Pointing out that apart some minor works, most of the works were done by the chairman himself, Thirukumaran informed that will soon complain to Tirupattur administration.

PU chief said the issue was not between him and Thiurkumaran but against the president of the panchayat under whose limits his house is located.