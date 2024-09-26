Father, son attempt to break open hundiyal in Thanjavur; held

TIRUCHY: The villagers from Thanjavur handed over a father-son duo who attempted to break open the Hundiyal of a temple.

The residents in and around Pattukkottai had been complaining about the missing motor pumps and copper wires from their localities, and they lodged complaints with the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and increased night patrolling.

While the police were on patrol, the youths from the villages were also going on the rounds subsequently.

On Tuesday night, a section of youths were moving around near the Kamatchi Amman temple at Athikkottai. They found two persons attempting to break the hundiyal of the temple. They rushed to the spot and caught hold of the duo. They were then handed over to Pattukkottai Taluk police.

Upon inquiry, the duo were identified as Muthukrishnan (50) and his son Suryamoorthy (23) from the same locality. The police retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and found that the duo had been moving around for two days. Subsequently, they were arrested. The police said that there were cases against the duo in Namakkal.