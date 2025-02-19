Father kills two children near Salem due to family dispute; wife and child critical

CHENNAI: A father killed his 13-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son in Attur near Salem district due to family dispute.

Ashok Kumar (40) a daily wage labourer and his wife, Tavamani (38) stay in Krishnapuram village in Attur with three of his children: Vidhyadharani (13), Arulkumari (10), and Arulprakash (5).

According to Thanthi TV and Daily Thanthi reports, on Wednesday morning, when relatives visited the couple's house, they were shocked to find Tavamani and her three children lying unconscious in blood loss.

All of them had cuts with wounds, and it was identified that the children, Arulprakash and Vidhyadharani, had died on the spot.

However, Tavamani and her other child, Arulkumari, were rescued and admitted to Attur government hospital and where they are receiving intensive treatment.

The Attur police, led by Satish Kumar, are investigating the case.

The Attur police have arrested the absconding labourer Ashok Kumar and are interrogating him.

The initial investigation suggests that the incident occurred due to a family dispute between the husband and wife.

Salem District SP Gautham Goyal is conducting an inspection of the incident spot. Additionally, forensic experts are examining the crime scene.