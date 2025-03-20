Father held for sexually abusing 13-yr-old girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested a man under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter.

There was a prolonged dispute between a 47-year-old agriculture coolie from a village near Orathanadu and his wife. They have been living separately for the past few years while their 13-year-old daughter who is studying Class 8 has been residing with her father.

The man had reportedly abused her sexually a couple of days ago and the daughter who experienced tiredness, fainted on Tuesday evening. When her teacher inquired about her, she narrated the incident and soon the teacher passed on the information to the Childline through the helpline 1098.

Based on the information, the childline through the child welfare committee and social welfare officer filed a complaint with the Orathanadu All Women Police who registered a case under various sections including Pocso Act and arrested him on Wednesday.