Father, daughter injured after falling from Jan Shatabdi near Erode

CHENNAI: A man and his young daughter were seriously injured after falling from the Jan Shatabdi Express near Erode on Tuesday.

Surya, 35, from Kutthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, works at a clothing store. He was travelling with his wife, son and daughter to visit relatives in Erode for the Ayudha Puja holiday.

The family had boarded the Mayiladuthurai–Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express. When the train reached Chavadipalayam near Erode, Surya and his four-year-old daughter Nivashini, who were standing near the steps, reportedly slipped and fell from the moving train, Daily Thanthi reported.

His wife immediately pulled the alarm chain to stop the train and rushed out in search of them. Both were found with serious injuries and taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where they are under intensive care.

Erode railway police have registered a case and are investigating.