Fatal road accident in Thanjavur claims life of school teacher

TIRUCHY: A school teacher was hit by a lorry and died on the spot in Thanjavur on Tuesday. It is said, K Amirtha Sangitha (48), a teacher at Sillathur Government High School went to school by her two-wheeler on Tuesday.

When she was nearing Kollangarai village on Vilar Road, a borewell lorry that was following her hit her from behind by which she was tossed off and fell on the road with severe head injury.

On seeing her injured, the lorry driver escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, the onlookers rescued her and rushed her to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.