Fast Track Special Courts in TN dispose of nearly 9000 Pocso cases

CHENNAI: Nearly 9000 Pocso cases have been disposed of so far in Tamil Nadu by the Fast Track Special Courts, which was part of the central government scheme.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a total of 747 Fast Track Special Courts, especially to hear Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, have been set up across India under the scheme.

Following this, Tamil Nadu has set up 14 Fast Track Special Courts, which have disposed of 8,898 Pocso cases so far. Similarly, Puducherry has also disposed of 122 cases through the special courts.

The central government has released Rs 1008 crores to the states for the setting up these special courts schemes from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

As part of this, TN has received Rs 25.4 crores, while Puducherry has received Rs 55 lakhs for the same.

According to reports, a total of 2,99,624 cases, including 1,91,633 Pocso cases have been disposed of across the country as of December last year.

It may be noted that these special courts have been set up to expedite cases related to sexual crimes, especially Pocso, to provide swift justice to victims.