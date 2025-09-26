Farmers want govt to curb traders’ entry at paddy procurement centres

TIRUCHY: Farmers from the Delta region raised concerns about the DPC procurement, where the staff reportedly gave priority to the outsiders, particularly traders, who disguise themselves as cultivators. The farmers also demanded an adequate stock of fertilisers to go ahead with the cultivation during a grievance redressal meeting on Thursday.

In Thanjavur, the farmers' grievances meeting was chaired by the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, in which the farmers said that they need DAP and Urea, but the traders ask them to purchase nano fertiliser compulsorily, which they never use in the Cauvery Delta region.

They demanded that the officials organise periodic inspections in the outlets and verify whether the traders are insisting that the farmers buy nano fertilisers.

A section of farmers also raised concerns about the prevalence of widespread bribery in the DPCs and appealed to the district administration to put an end to the menace.

They said that the bribe amount has been increased from Rs 40 to 60 per bag. This apart, the DPC staff give priority to the outsiders and make the local farmers wait. They alleged that the outsiders are actually traders disguised as farmers.

This favouritism has resulted in a long wait for local farmers with their stocks of paddy, as they fear that the paddy stocks would be damaged in the unexpected rainfall.

Responding to this, Collector Priyanka Pankajam said that as many as 257 DPCs are functional in Thanjavur district for the kuruvai procurement season.

“So far 29,449 MT paddy has been procured from as many as 5,838 farmers, and an amount of Rs 74.20 crore has been credited to their respective accounts,” she said.

She also said that the district administration had received several complaints against the DPCs, particularly the favouritism shown by the staff to the traders who produce fake documents to sell their paddy.

“A severe action would be initiated against those who are involved in such activities under the Essential Commodities Act 1995, and the farmers can contact 18005993540 and 04362-235321/231909,” said the Collector.

Similar complaints were raised in the grievances redressal meet held in Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts where the district administration promised prompt action.