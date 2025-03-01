Farmers walk out of grievance meet, criticize union government over fund delays

CHENNAI: Farmers staged a walkout of the grievances meet in several districts on Friday condemning the union government for failing to release funds for the farmers.

The farmer's grievances meeting was held in several districts including Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur chaired by the respective district collectors.

As soon as the meeting commenced, a section of farmers from Tiruchy headed by MP Chinnadurai, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam staged a walkout condemning the union government for failing to release the wages from the MGNREGS beneficiaries for the past four months.

The farmers said that the beneficiaries of the scheme are very much affected and they raised slogans against the union government and demanded immediate release of funds.

Similarly, the Thanjavur farmers also staged a walkout against the failure of the release of MGNREGS wages and inadequate fund release for the Cyclone Fengal compensation.

The farmers also demanded the state government to stop dredging sand in the river beds and ensure groundwater.

They also demanded to include the tenant farmers in the PMKSNY beneficiaries list.

The Thanjavur farmers also appealed to the state government to initiate steps to increase sugarcane and maize cultivation to increase the income of the farmers.