Farmers urges CM Stalin to order early release from Mettur dam

CHENNAI: Farmers from Delta region on Friday appealed to the Chief Minister MK Stalin to order the early release of 25,000 cusecs of water from Mettur dam.

According to the statement issued by KV Elankeeran, President of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers' Association, Chief Minister MK Stalin should order for an early release of 25,000 cusecs of water from Mettur dam as its water level has been rising significantly.

"The early release will help in recharging of minor tanks in Delta region and also will improve the groundwater table. We urge the Chief Minister to order for the early release of water in view of the Adi Perukku festival, " he said.

Pointing out the rising inflow to Mettur dam, the farmers said, "Due to the heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka, the State Government has announced that the Mettur dam is expected to attain its full capacity within a few days."

"This is the right time to release water from Mettur dam. If water is released after the Mettur dam reaches its full capacity, the surplus water would end up as runoff water and drain into the sea rather than useful purpose, " he noted.