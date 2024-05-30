Farmers urge PM Modi to increase storage level of Mullaiperiyar dam

MADURAI: Farmers affiliated to All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi thronged Col John Pennycuick Memorial at Lower Camp, in Theni along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, on Wednesday.

They posted letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the need to issue a Government Order for increasing the level of water storage to 152 feet in the Mullaiperiyar dam, which serves as the lifeline of farmers in southern districts of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

The agitating farmers charged Kerala government of making wrongful claims that Mullaiperiyar dam was vulnerable and with the intent to construct a new dam against the interest of Tamil Nadu. Such a move from the neighboring state government to build a new dam in Mullaiperiyar would certainly destabilise relationship between TN and Kerala.

A large number of farmers were relying on agriculture on 2.25 lakh acres from these five southern districts and one crore people were largely dependent on Mullaiperiyar.

Therefore, the farmers felt the need for raising the water level in the dam as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

The protest would spread to all districts and in another 10 days five lakh signed letters would be posted to the Prime Minister. PV Kathiravan, AIFB state president and others took part, sources said.