Farmers take protest in Madurai against tungsten mining project

MADURAI: Several members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam protested near the Collectorate in Madurai on Monday in protest against the Arittapatti tungsten mining project.

They objected to the approval given by the central government for the mining project. The agitating farmers raised slogans demanding the central government to cancel the tungsten mining license immediately. They claimed that it would affect their livelihood as the people largely depend on farming.

If mining operation is allowed to proceed, it would adversely affect agriculture in the region, SP Elangovan, district secretary of the Sangam, said. He led the protest of the farmers. Sami Natarajan, State general secretary of the Sangam, was among those who took part in the agitation.