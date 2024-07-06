Farmers stage hunger strike at Thanjavur demanding due water from Karnataka

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers staged a hunger strike at Thanjavur on Friday demanding the government to initiate steps to get the due share of water from Karnataka to save the standing crops.

Farmers from various associations headed by Tamilaga Nalivutra Vivasayigal Sangam (Tamil Nadu Indigent Farmers Association) state president KM Mohammed Ibrahim gathered in front of the head post office in Thanjavur and commenced a one-day token hunger strike.

The striking farmers said, despite the SC having given a clear verdict on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government has failed to adhere to the direction. “There is adequate rainfall in Karnataka and so there is adequate storage in catchment areas and the Karnataka government should release water to Tamil Nadu to save the standing crops in Delta,” Ibrahim spoke among the participants.

The farmers appealed to the state to initiate talks with Karnataka government to get water for Delta irrigation to ensure their livelihood. They also condemned the construction of Mekedatu dam and warned that the construction of the dam would turn the entire Delta into a desert.