Farmers protest over sugar factory waste disposal; traffic disrupted in Namakkal

CHENNAI: Over 50 residents and farmers from Rangampalayam staged a road blockade, protesting the improper disposal of waste water from a local sugar manufacturing factory.

The protest caused major traffic disruption on the Kabilarmalai to Nallur road.

According to Daily Thanthi, the protesters claimed that the factory was releasing waste water in nearby ponds and agricultural lands.

This practice has reportedly contaminated ground water and caused major health concerns in the area.

Farmers and residents from neighbouring villages including Supparayampalayam, Chinniyampalayam, Chittarkadu and Kabilakurichi participated in the protest, calling for closure of the factory.

Local authorities including Tiruchengode Assistant Collector Sugandhi, Paramathi Velur Tahsildar Muthukumar and Jedarpalayam Police Inspector Indrani intervened to negotiate with the protestors.

After the officials assuring that appropriate actions will be taken against the sugar factory, the protestors dispersed after blocking the road for over an hour.