Farmers protest late arrival of Collector at Chengalpattu grievance meeting over unpaid rice dues

CHENGALPATTU: Tension flared briefly at the weekly public grievance redressal meeting held at the Chengalpattu district Collector's office on as farmers expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delayed arrival of Collector Arun Raj and unresolved payments for rice supplied to government procurement centers.

The meeting commenced this morning with only mid-level Revenue Department officials present to receive petitions. Key officials, including the Collector, the District Revenue Officer (DRO), and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), were notably absent at the start.

A large group of farmers from across the district had gathered specifically to submit petitions to Collector Arun Raj regarding a critical issue: they had supplied rice to government procurement centers two to three months ago but were yet to receive payment, with dues reportedly running into lakhs of rupees per farmer. This delay, they stated, was severely impacting their agricultural operations.

Refusing to hand over their petitions to the available officers, the farmers insisted they would only submit them directly to the Collector, believing he alone could resolve their payment crisis. When the RDO and DRO arrived later and also requested the petitions, the farmers remained adamant.

"We will only give our petitions to the Collector. Only the Collector can solve our problem," the farmers asserted.

This led to heated arguments between the determined farmers and office staff. The farmers declared they would not leave until they met the Collector, citing two previous unsuccessful attempts where only officers received petitions. Their collective stand inside the meeting hall created a noisy and chaotic atmosphere for a period.

Amidst the confusion, an announcement over the public address system urged calm and assured the gathering the Collector would arrive. Farmers consolidated their position, waiting en masse.

Finally, at approximately 11:30 am, District Collector Arun Raj arrived at the grievance meeting and took his seat. The waiting farmers immediately submitted their petitions, detailing the financial hardship caused by the non-payment for their rice supplies.

Collector Arun Raj promptly reviewed the petitions. He then summoned the relevant agriculture and procurement department officials present at the meeting and issued clear instructions: the pending payments for the farmers' procured rice must be disbursed immediately, without any further delay.

Following the Collector's direct intervention and orders, the farmers expressed satisfaction that their grievance was being addressed. They left the meeting hall with a sense of relief, heading back to their villages.