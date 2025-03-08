Farmers protest as 18 goats killed in stray dog attack in Erode

COIMBATORE: Farmers resorted to protest after 18 goats were killed in a stray dog attack in Erode on Friday, early morning.

Farmer Chenniappan (74), was shocked to find around 18 goats dead and 10 others injured in a dog bite in his shed at Olapalayam near Chennimalai.

As irate villagers began to gather on his farm to express solidarity, the officials of the revenue department, police and veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry Department arrived and held talks with them.

The farmers then began to march with the carcass of the cattle towards the Perundurai Tahsildar office, demanding compensation for the loss; however, the police stopped them from proceeding further.

An argument broke out and a minor scuffle ensued between farmers and police, triggering tension.

The farmers claimed that loss of livestock due to dog attacks has become a routine affair in recent times and threatened to intensify protests if efforts were not taken to control stray dogs.

As talks failed, the police detained 71 persons, including 16 women and took them to a marriage hall in Kumarapuri in Chennimalai. They were then let off later.