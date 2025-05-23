Farmers oppose tar manufacturing unit in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Farmers opposed the upcoming tar manufacturing unit at agricultural land in Thanjavur and staged a protest on Thursday.

According to the farmers, the commissioner of panchayats had sanctioned orders to start a tar manufacturing unit at Chakkarasamandam panchayat, which would affect the groundwater and drinking water source and affect the environment, which would lead to health issues.

The farmers assembled in front of the Thanjavur Taluk office and staged a protest demanding to withdraw the permission be withdrawn for the unit.

They pointed out that the delta has been declared as a Protected Agricultural zone, and establishing the factory is against the norms. They also raised slogans against the officials.

On information, the Tahsildar Sivakumar rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. The farmers demanded to shift the particular unit to another place.

They also said that the officials should immediately stop the upcoming unit otherwise, there would be a law and order issue, they warned.