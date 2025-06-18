Farmers oppose greenfield road project in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Coimbatore expressed vehement opposition to the acquisition of fertile farmland for the proposed Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam greenfield corridor road project.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Tuesday, the farmers’ representatives claimed that 4,000 acres of fertile farmland will be affected by the road project.

“The livelihood of farmers will be affected if our lands are acquired. Over 800 acres of land will be acquired in the Annur area alone in Coimbatore, taking a heavy toll on the agricultural production,” said Murugasamy, president of Kongu Zone Farmers Land Protection Federation.

Alleging that farmers were not included in either the Road Safety Committee or the District Planning Committee to put forth their resentments against the implementation of such projects, the farmers' body claimed that in states like Karnataka, the views of farmers are taken into consideration before rolling out any scheme.

Instead of acquiring a vast stretch of farmland for the new project, the farmers suggested that the state government could expand the existing Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam Road into four lanes to ease traffic congestion.

“It may cost less and also require less land area, for which the farmers are ready to give away their land,” said Natarajan, coordinator of Athikadavu, Avinashi Project Agitation Committee. The farmers also threatened to take their lives if the state government proceeds with implementing the road project.