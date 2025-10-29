Farmers oppose crusher unit in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: The farmers opposed an upcoming crusher unit in Perambalur in an agricultural land claiming that it would spoil the ground water and they also blocked the vehicle movement on Tuesday.

It is said that D Pandian, a resident from Kavulpalayam in Perambalur made a bhoomi pooja for crusher unit at his agricultural land on Monday and the adjacent farmers expressed their opposition claiming that it would affect the environment and damage the groundwater as most of the farmers are dependent on the groundwater for irrigation.

As their opposition was not heard by Pandian, the farmers who assembled at Kavulpalayam blocked the vehicle movement on the Perambalur-Ariyalur highway.

On information, Perambalur Town police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. Upon assurance by the police that the Pollution Control Board officials would visit the spot, they dispersed.

Traffic was disrupted for around one hour on the Perambalur-Ariyalur highway.