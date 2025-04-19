Farmers' group calls for protest in Delhi

TIRUCHY: The state general body meeting of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam held in Tiruchy on Friday resolved to stage a protest in Delhi for the long-standing demands of the farmers. The meeting was chaired by the state president, P Ayyakannu.

The meeting also decided to insist that the Union government fulfil the promise of the Prime Minister to double the income of the farmers.

They also demanded that the government write off the farm loans for which the farmers have been waiting for a long time.

The meeting also assured to support the political parties that would support the demands of the farmers in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The farmers also demanded that the state government take care of the insurance of the crops and disburse the claims on time, and initiate steps to introduce high-yield crops, as the crops used already had dropped the yield.