    Farmers from Tiruchy stage protest for release of PR Pandian

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2025 10:16 PM IST
    Representative image (File)

    TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the release of farmer leader PR Pandian, claiming that he was arrested under a false case.

    The farmers from Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, led by the state president P Ayyakannu, assembled at Tiruchy-Karur bypass and staged a protest demanding that the government release PR Pandian immediately.

    They also raised slogans in support of their demands. They also demanded that the government provide a profitable price for the agricultural products.

    On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers, but they attempted to organise a hunger strike.

    Suddenly, the State minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was on the way, stopped there and held talks with the protesting farmers. He also received a petition and assured them of solving their issue.

    DTNEXT Bureau

