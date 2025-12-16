Farmers from Tiruchy stage protest for release of PR Pandian

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers from Tiruchy staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the release of farmer leader PR Pandian, claiming that he was arrested under a false case.

The farmers from Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, led by the state president P Ayyakannu, assembled at Tiruchy-Karur bypass and staged a protest demanding that the government release PR Pandian immediately.

They also raised slogans in support of their demands. They also demanded that the government provide a profitable price for the agricultural products.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers, but they attempted to organise a hunger strike.

Suddenly, the State minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was on the way, stopped there and held talks with the protesting farmers. He also received a petition and assured them of solving their issue.