Farmers demand check dam across Kollidam; block Tiruchy-Chennai bypass

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers blocked vehicle movement at Tiruchy-Chennai bypass on Monday, demanding the construction of a check dam across the Kollidam River at Azhagripuram and the repair of the retaining walls for the benefit of the washermen in the locality.

According to the protesting farmers, the retaining wall at Azhagiripuram at Tiruchy near No 1 tollgate was washed away during the flash flood in the Kollidam River a few years ago.

The washermen who have been regularly using the particular spot found it difficult to carry out their routine work, the protestors said. After a series of protests, the state government promised to repair the walls, and the government also promised to construct a check dam for the benefit of the washermen.

However, even after several years, their demands were not fulfilled, and nothing has materialised to date. Thus, the washermen, along with the farmers, staged a protest in the riverbed a few days ago.

The officials who met the protesting farmers then promised them all their demands would be fulfilled, they noted.

Despite fifteen days having passed by, there was no sign of repairing the damaged retaining wall. Subsequently, on Monday, the washermen, along with farmers, assembled on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass near the No. 1 tollgate and blocked the vehicle movement.

Based on the information, Kollidam police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. Upon assurance by the officials, the protesting members withdrew the protest. The traffic was disrupted on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass for more than an hour.