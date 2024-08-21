Farmers attempt to travel to Delhi for protest, put under house arrest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Farmers who attempted to go to New Delhi to stage a protest on Wednesday were kept under house arrest by Tiruchy police on Tuesday.

The Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam had scheduled a protest in the national capital with several demands including, profitable price for farm products, waiver of crop loans, demanding the Union government instruct Karnataka to release monthly water to Tamil Nadu.

As per the schedule, the farmers along with the Sangam’s state president P Ayyakannu had booked air tickets and were readying themselves on Tuesday to board the flight.

However, a police team which went to Ayyakannu’s house at around 3 am, put them under house arrest. Ayyakannu argued with the police but the police denied them entry.

“Every citizen has the right to protest but the Tamil Nadu police have been continuously preventing us from protesting but still, we will continue to protest until our demands are fulfilled,” Ayyakannu said.