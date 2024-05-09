Farmers appeal TN govt to reclaim lost storage capacity of reservoirs this summer

CHENNAI: Amidst fast depletion of water level in reservoirs in the state this summer, there is growing demand from stakeholders to the Tamil Nadu government to desilt the reservoirs and major water bodies to reclaim the lost storage capacity.

As on date, the water storage level has declined to zero percent in eight reservoirs, while the live storage of five reservoirs have reduced to less than 1% of their respective storage capacity.

They were among the 90 reservoirs in the state that have a cumulative storage capacity of 224.297 thousand cubic metres (tmc).

In the present scenario, farmers associations in delta region and other parts of the state have demanded the government to take up war footing measures to desilt the reservoirs to reclaim their lost storage capacity.

State Executive Member of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam D Mullai said that they have been demanding the government to desilt and deepen the reservoirs, tanks and other major water bodies to enhance the water storage capacity and overcome summer seasons.

However, the government and the authorities are not heeding to their demands, leaving the farmers high and dry during summer seasons.

"The farmers have also requested the government to permit them to excavate the silt that will be used to enrich their land and also improve the water storage capacity in dams and tanks. But their demands have also been turned down, " he said.

Joining the farmers, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader Prof M H Jawahirullah and Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi leader E R Eswaran have also flagged the issue and urged the government to excavate the sediments deposited in reservoirs over the years to improve the storage capacity.

Citing a 2019 survey carried out by the Central Water Commission's sedimentation wing, which covered 148 reservoirs, an official in the State Water Resource Department said 13.38% of live storage has been lost to sediments in all basins in the country.

The average loss of gross storage in the reservoirs in Cauvery River was 11%, while it was 28% in Krishna basin.

"We carried out a feasibility study on desilting and deepening of Mettur Reservoir, one of the largest reservoirs in the state with storage capacity of 93.47 tmc, and submitted the report more than a year ago, " said an official, preferring anonymity.

He, however, said that it did not turn into action till date.

Similar study has been taken up to look into the feasibility of desilting Willingdon Reservoir in Cuddalore district.

However, reliable sources in the department said that projects would not be taken up anytime sooner, given the financial constraints of the state.

"Apart from financial constraints, it is a difficult and challenging task to take up desilting reservoirs. It depends on terrain and it should be taken with utmost care, without damaging the structure, " said another official.