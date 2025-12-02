Farmer injured after tree branch fell on him, dies

TIRUCHY: A farmer who sustained a severe head injury after a tree fell on him during the monsoon rains in Thanjavur died despite treatment on Monday.

It is said that Aravindan (50), an agricultural coolie from Peravurani, was returning home on November 29 on his two-wheeler amidst heavy rains coupled with strong winds. When he was nearing Tiruchitrambalam, a branch of a tree fell onto him, in which he sustained severe head injury and fell and fainted. The public rescued him and sent him to Pudukkottai Government Medical College hospital, from where he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

However, on Monday, Aravindan was declared brain dead, and soon, the major organs of Aravindan were harvested, and the body was later handed over to his family members.

Based on the complaint by Vanitha, wife of the deceased Aravindan, Tiruchitrambalam police registered a case and are investigating. On information, MLA Ashok Kumar rushed to the spot and paid tribute to the mortal remains of Aravindan. The MLA also handed over monetary benefits from his personal fund.