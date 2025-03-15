Farmer, fisher drown in well in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old farmer, Siva Kumar of Mullikapalayam, died after his car fell into his farm well while driving in reverse, and a fisherman who came to his rescue also drowned near Sathyamangalam in Erode.

Siva Kumar lost control, and his car crashed into an 80-foot-deep well. He drowned into a depth of 50 feet of water. Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot.

Once the water was pumped out to a depth of 15 feet, four fishermen from Bhavani Sagar jumped into the well. While three fishermen came out, Murthy didn’t turn up.

All the water was pumped out around 3.30 am, and the car was lifted. The bodies of the farmer and fisherman were sent to GH. A case has been registered.