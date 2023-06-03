Farmer entrepreneurs to be given monetary assistance for raising poultry

CHENGALPATTU: The district collector of Chengalpattu A K Rahul Nadh on Friday said that the Animal Husbandry Department will select three to six entrepreneurial beneficiaries who have skill and interest in rearing domestic poultry and offer them government grants. Under the scheme for 2022-2023, focus would be given to 27 districts that were not prioritised earlier. “50% subsidy will be given by the state government towards the cost of construction of chicken shed, purchase of equipment, and cost of feed required for 4 months for setting up domestic poultry farms. The remaining 50 per cent contribution of the scheme has to be raised by the beneficiary either through the bank or from his own resources,” he said. Over 250 four-week-old country chicken chicks will be provided free of cost to each beneficiary from Hosur District Livestock Farm.