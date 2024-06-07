Begin typing your search...

Farmer dies after being struck by lightning in Oragadam

The deceased Elangovan (42) on Thursday had gone to his farmland to look at the paddy fields while it was raining

7 Jun 2024
Farmer dies after being struck by lightning in Oragadam
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: A farmer died after he was struck by lightning in Oragadam on Thursday.

The deceased Elangovan (42) on Thursday had gone to his farmland to look at the paddy fields while it was raining. Police said at that time lightning struck Elangovan and he suffered severe injuries.

Soon the onlookers rushed him to the Kancheepuram GH but there the medical team declared that Elangovan was dead.

On information, the Oragadam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

