Farmer death: Kumki deployed to curb elephant intrusion in Pandalur

COIMBATORE: A ‘kumki’ has been deployed at Bitherkad in Pandalur following the death of a farmer in an attack by a wild elephant.

According to the forest department, A Joy (60), from Chandakunnu village, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, was walking through a coffee plantation on Sunday night when a wild elephant attacked him.

This incident triggered a protest by traders, who downed the shutters of their shops, while villagers demanded that the forest department take concrete measures to end wild elephant intrusions.

On the directions of District Forest Officer (Gudalur) N Venkatesh Prabhu, a Kumki named ‘Jambu’ was brought from Mudumalai elephant camp to patrol around the conflict-prone areas. Another ‘kumki’ is also expected to arrive.

Besides kumkis, the forest department has also adopted technology-driven solutions by using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to monitor the movement of wild elephants in the Gudalur forest division, comprising six forest ranges of Nadugani, Bitherkad, Cherambadi, Pandalur, Devala, and Gudalur.

“Now, the wild elephants are tracked round the clock with advanced ‘thermal’ drones even in hilly terrains at night, where it may be impossible for our staff to monitor. If elephants are identified, preventive measures can be taken to avoid conflicts. Also, the people could be alerted to ensure their safety in case of elephant intrusions,” said the DFO, in a statement.

The forest department hopes that their technology-driven approach may also help in studying the behaviour of the wild elephants.