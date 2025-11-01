Fans urge renaming govt music school after MKT

TIRUCHY: Fans of yesteryear Tamil cinema icon MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar (MKT) observed his 66th death anniversary in Tiruchy on Saturday and urged the state government to name the Tamil Nadu Government Music School after him as a tribute to his contribution to Tamil cinema and music.

The event, organised by members of the Tamilaga Padaippaligal Makkal Katchi and MKT fans, was held at the actor's memorial in Sangiliyandapuram. Devotees offered floral tributes and recited songs rendered by MKT as a mark of respect.

Following the tribute, the members passed resolutions urging the state government to include goldsmiths in the Most Backward Class category and appoint their representatives as temple trust members. They also sought separate welfare boards for goldsmiths, carpenters, blacksmiths and sculptors, along with financial aid for self-employment.

They demanded the creation of a dedicated corporation on the lines of Tahdco to promote livelihood opportunities for these traditional artisans.

The members further urged the government to regularise appraisers working in nationalised banks and ensure representation for the Viswakarma community, which they said has a presence across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Recalling MKT's legacy, they said the veteran actor-singer elevated Tamil cinema to new heights and inspired artistes such as MG Ramachandran, who publicly acknowledged MKT's influence during a 1965 event in Tiruchy's Devar Hall. They said naming the government music school after MKT would be a fitting recognition of his lasting cultural impact.