Fan bypasses security during Vijay's airport visit, security personnel draw out guns

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Madurai airport on Monday when actor turned politician Vijay was ambushed by a fan after which security personnel drew their guns on him.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, TVK president and actor Vijay arrived at Madurai airport at noon on Monday after completing a five-day shoot in Kodaikanal. When he entered the Madurai airport, all of a sudden, a fan tried to bypass the security and approach Vijay.

On seeing this, Vijay's security personnel pointed a gun at the fan and began questioning him. On enquiry, it was revealed that the fan was Inbaraj, a former district president of TVK.

Speaking about the incident, Inbaraj said that he was not aware of the gun being pointed at him until he reached home and saw the video clip on television. "There is nothing wrong with drawing the gun out for my leader's protection. If our leader is safe, nothing makes us happier," he said. Even if they shoot me, I would happily accept it for my 'thalapathy', he added.