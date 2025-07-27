Family of three dies by suicide due to health struggles in Erode

CHENNAI: A family of three - a father, mother, and daughter - died by suicide in Erode, reportedly due to prolonged health issues..

The deceased have been identified as Nagendran (55), who was battling cancer; his wife Sujitha (45), who suffered from thyroid-related health problems, and their daughter Dhanya Lakshmi (20), who was reportedly dealing with mental health challenges, said a Maalaimalar report.

The family had been enduring severe physical and emotional distress for a long time.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and recovered the bodies. They were sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation indicates that the family took this extreme step due to their deteriorating health conditions.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app