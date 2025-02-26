Family of five gets life imprisonment for murdering advocate in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Tuesday awarded life term to a family of five for murdering an advocate from Udayarpalayam in the district.

There was a prolonged enmity between Arivalagan (40), an advocate from South Street at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur and his relative Subramanian.

On February 21, 2022, an altercation erupted between the duo while fetching water from the drinking water pipeline and soon, the verbal quarrel snowballed into an altercation.

All of a sudden Subramanian, his wife Neelammal, sons Senthil Kumar, Manikandan and Selvam who caught hold of Arivalagan, slit his throat in which he fell dead in a pool of blood.

On information, Udayarpalayam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur GH. The police also registered a case and arrested all the five and the case was in progress with the Ariyalur District Principal Sessions Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Malar Valentina who heard the case, awarded life term to Subramanian, his wife Neelammal, sons Senthil Kumar, Manikandan and Selvam.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each to the convicts. Subsequently, they were taken to Tiruchy Central Prison while Neelammal was lodged in the special prison for women.