Family of 5 including three kids attempt to die by suicide over debt in Madurai

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, a debt-ridden couple fed insecticide to their three children and ingested the same in a bid to die by suicide in their house at Uranda Urappanur village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district early on Tuesday.

Police said Palpandi (41) and his wife Sivajothi (32) had taken over Rs 10 lakh as loans from two private banks to run their pickle business. The couple was depressed for last few days owing to losses in business and being unable to repay the loan.

The bank recovery agents reportedly pressured them. Reeling under financial difficulties, the couple forcibly fed insecticide to their son Janardhanan (14), and two twin daughters Darshana and Darshika (12 years) and consumed the same.

As the children started vomiting and fell unconscious, the couple took them to the Tirumangalam GH and informed the doctors that they too consumed insecticide. After providing first aid, all five were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. Tirumangalam town police registered a case and are investigating.