Family of 4 from Chennai die in Thanjavur mishap

TIRUCHY: A family of four died while two were injured after their car had a head-on collision with a load van in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sources said, C Kumar (57), a resident of Vishnu Nagar at Perungalathur in Chennai, along with his wife Jaya (55), daughters Durga (32), Monisha (30), son-in-law Stalin (36), granddaughter Ithazhini Thooriga (3) were on a pilgrimage to Kumbakonam.

After visiting the temples in Kumbakonam, they were heading towards Thanjavur to visit the Big Temple by their car, and Stalin was driving the car. When they were at Udharamangalam on the Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway, a load van that was coming in the opposite direction collided with their car, in which Jaya died on the spot while the other occupants were struggling for life.

Soon, the public rushed to the spot and commenced a rescue operation, while the Thanjavur Taluk police also joined in the operation.

The injured were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, Kumar, Durgah and the baby Ithazhini Thooriga died on the way to the hospital, while Monisha, Stalin, the van driver Vignesh (35), a resident of Udharamangalam and the cleaner Ilango (51) from Kodikalur sustained injuries and were admitted to the medical college hospital.

Based on the complaint by Stalin, Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case and commenced an investigation.