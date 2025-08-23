Family members of Kargil war martyrs in Tamil Nadu honoured by Indian Army

CHENNAI: The 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan, was observed last month. Ahead of the celebrations, personnel of the 96 Medium Regiment of the Indian Army visited a few families of soldiers from Tamil Nadu who were martyred during the 1999 Kargil War and honoured them with a letter of appreciation and a memento.

Among those honoured was the family of Naik R Subramani, SM, who served with the 1889 Missile Regiment. The unit was inducted with 120 mm Brandt mortars in the Tololing heights during the conflict. His wife, Selvi, residing in Genganallur village, Vellore, was felicitated on June 23 earlier this year.

The mother of SPR M Jayavelu, SM, Shanthi Devi, was also honoured for her son’s sacrifice. Jayavelu had served with the 2 Engineer Regiment, which was actively deployed in Drass, Siachen and Batala regions during the war. The family is currently based in Tiruvannamalai district.

The family of Gunner N Palani was similarly recognised. His wife, Poongavanam, also from Tiruvannamalai district, received the felicitation on behalf of the family.

Major Mariappan Saravanan, VrC, remembered as the ‘Hero of Batalik’ for killing four intruders in the icy heights of the Batalik sector, was also honoured. His sister, Dr Chithra Senthilkumar, who lives in Tiruchirappalli, received the tribute on his behalf.

The 96 Medium Regiment, raised in 1964 as a South Indian Community unit, has a distinguished record of service, having participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, Operation Trident, Operation Rakshak, and deployments with United Nations Disengagement Observer Forces.