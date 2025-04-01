Family feud: 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin kin at odds over derogatory remarks

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turn of events, a public spat has erupted within the family of Lottery King Santiago Martin, with his son, Jose Charles Martin, issuing a strongly-worded statement condemning the derogatory remarks made by his brother-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

Aadhav Arjuna, who serves as the general secretary (election campaign management) of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and is responsible for the party's election campaign management, had allegedly made unparliamentary comments against Annamalai in the recently held TVK general council meeting, sparking widespread outrage.

In an attempt to distance himself and his family from Aadhav Arjuna's actions, Jose Charles Martin took to social media to express his unequivocal objection and apology for Aadhav's remarks, emphasizing that he did not support or condone such behavior.

Jose Martin also accused Aadhav Arjuna of misusing their family's money to further his own political ambitions.

Jose Martin alleged that Aadhav's actions were driven by his own "political and financial greed," and that he had been aligning himself with various political parties, including Prashant Kishor, in pursuit of his selfish interests.

In a clear warning, Jose Charles Martin stated that he would take all necessary steps to safeguard his reputation and that of his family, even considering legal action if needed.